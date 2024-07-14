KU authorities launch fresh land survey to address encroachments 

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, authorities initiated a comprehensive land survey on Saturday to investigate encroachments on university lands. The survey was done at Kumarpalli, Gundla Singaram and the vicinity of the KU College of Engineering & Technology (KUCE&T) on Sunday morning. This initiative, directed by Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Vakati Karuna aims to construct a compound wall to secure the university’s boundaries.

On Saturday, Registrar Professor P. Mallareddy, Development Officer Professor N. Vasudevareddy, and staff from the Building Division met with district officials, including the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the Tahsildar. They discussed alleged land encroachments and measures to protect the university’s lands. A compound wall was built on one side of the university, while about 40 acres on the other were encroached on. The university’s land under Survey No. 413 was allocated for canal construction under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), with 13 acres given for a filtration plant and two acres to the KU police station. This allocation leaves the university with 650 acres from the original 1,018 acres.

KU Registrar Prof. P. Mallareddy announced that a dedicated committee has been formed to oversee the compound wall construction and land survey activities, following the directions of the in-charge VC. The committee’s mandate is to ensure efficient and unhindered progress.

Committee members include Dean of Social Sciences Prof. T. Manohar, former Development Officer Prof. V. Ramachandram, Campus College Principal Prof. B. Suresh Lal, Legal Cell Director Prof. M. Srinivas, Development Officer Prof. Vasudeva Reddy, and university engineering department officials P. Ramaiah and M. Suneel Kumar.

In August 2021, officials from the Survey and Land Records conducted a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey of the university land, following allegations of encroachments.

