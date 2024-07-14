ADVERTISEMENT

KU authorities launch fresh land survey to address encroachments 

Published - July 14, 2024 06:37 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau, P. Laxma Reddy

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, authorities initiated a comprehensive land survey on Saturday to investigate encroachments on university lands. The survey was done at Kumarpalli, Gundla Singaram and the vicinity of the KU College of Engineering & Technology (KUCE&T) on Sunday morning. This initiative, directed by Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Vakati Karuna aims to construct a compound wall to secure the university’s boundaries.

On Saturday, Registrar Professor P. Mallareddy, Development Officer Professor N. Vasudevareddy, and staff from the Building Division met with district officials, including the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the Tahsildar. They discussed alleged land encroachments and measures to protect the university’s lands. A compound wall was built on one side of the university, while about 40 acres on the other were encroached on. The university’s land under Survey No. 413 was allocated for canal construction under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), with 13 acres given for a filtration plant and two acres to the KU police station. This allocation leaves the university with 650 acres from the original 1,018 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

KU Registrar Prof. P. Mallareddy announced that a dedicated committee has been formed to oversee the compound wall construction and land survey activities, following the directions of the in-charge VC. The committee’s mandate is to ensure efficient and unhindered progress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Committee members include Dean of Social Sciences Prof. T. Manohar, former Development Officer Prof. V. Ramachandram, Campus College Principal Prof. B. Suresh Lal, Legal Cell Director Prof. M. Srinivas, Development Officer Prof. Vasudeva Reddy, and university engineering department officials P. Ramaiah and M. Suneel Kumar.

In August 2021, officials from the Survey and Land Records conducted a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey of the university land, following allegations of encroachments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US