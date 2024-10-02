GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KU Assistant Registrar suspended 

Published - October 02, 2024 07:51 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Kakatiya University Assistant Registrar P. Ashok Babu has been suspended over allegations of misconduct and indiscipline. The suspension, ordered by KU Registrar Prof. P. Malla Reddy on the directive of Vice-Chancellor (Incharge) Vakati Karuna, follows derogatory remarks Mr. Babu allegedly made in WhatsApp groups targeting university and government officials during a boundary survey.

He is also accused of obstructing officials during the survey. A discrepancy in his property location, initially claimed in Survey No. 235 but found in Survey No. 229, raised concerns of encroachment. Further, Mr. Babu reportedly confronted the Registrar during a Gandhi Jayanthi event, disrupting proceedings.

Telangana / Hyderabad

