KTR’s son Himanshu renovates govt. school, spending ₹90 lakh

July 12, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

*

Moved by poor facilities in a government school, Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s grandson and Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s son, renovated Mandal Parishad Primary School in Keshavanagar, Serlingampally spending ₹90 lakh.

The money raised through donations by Himanshu and his batchmates under Community Action Service (CAS), an initiative of Oakridge International School, Khajaguda, was used to develop infrastructure and provide additional facilities in the school. Himanshu is the president of the CAS. Funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) were also raised for the purpose.

The renovated school was inaugurated by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on the occasion of Himanshu’s birthday on Wednesday. Mr. Himanshu, who was part of the inauguration, said that he was moved by the conditions in the school, particularly toilets for girls. Then he decided to take up the issue with his friends and raised the funds for renovation. “Helping fellow students gives me immense happiness. I hope that students of the school utilise the resources and that our initiative will bring qualitative changes in their lives,” he said.

The Education Minister appreciated Himanshu and his team members for doing their part in improving society. Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy later detailed the multiple initiatives taken up by the State government to improve government schools, including the prestigious initiative ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’.