KTR’s social media post on probity in BJP draws flak

Several question TRS on the same; one netizen says all parties are one and the same

A social media post by working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on probity in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday has drawn strong criticism from scores of netizens who included BJP supporters, although the post has its share of supporters.

Several netizens who responded to the post has also raised other issues concerning the poor and middle-class including the recent hike RTC bus fares, avoidable expenditure by the government functionaries such as use of choppers and chartered flights even for short distances (within the State) as also some questioning the probity in TRS and the time to face inquiries and one observing that “just ranting on BJP doesn’t make any good, so do check our backyard first”.

In his post with hash tag just asking, KTR said: “How many ED, IT and CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith and kin in the last eight years. Kya sab ke Sab BJP wale Satya Harischandra Ke rishtedaar hain? (Are all of BJP leaders are the relatives of Satya Harischandra – a legendary Indian King who always stood for the truth)”.

Quoting a statement of Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat when he accused CBI of working for political masters in Delhi, a TRS leader said the saga of CBI working for Delhi bosses continues. Another said IT, CBI, ED and BJP were close friends and the agencies act as star campaigners of BJP for two months wherever there were elections and one more said KTR was trying to put up a brave face fearing probes on the scams and corruption in the State Government.

One netizen responded asking why no ED raid was done on any TRS leaders so far and where there was any secrete understanding and one more sarcastically remarked that all in the TRS were the heirs of Satya Harishchandra. One more observed that BJP has all Satya Harishchandras in it, they work for 18 hours a day, sleep for two hours and work for ‘dharma’ for another four hours.

Expressing concern over no action on corruption in the government, one netizen said: “Can any CM/PM do anything to curb most prevalent corruption in three departments – revenue, transport and municipal administration? Have been hearing about eliminating corruption for years but nothing changed”.

The parting response by a netizen, however, was: “No party is dhood ka dhula (cleansed with milk) every party is corrupt. TRS is also no exception. The charges and counter charges between BJP and TRS are akin to the cat and mouse game. At the end of the day the entire political fraternity is one and the same”.

