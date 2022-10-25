KTR’s postcard campaign on GST is a poll drama: Uttam

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has ridiculed the 'postcard' campaign launched by Industries Minister K. Tarakarama Rao in protest against the GST on handloom products and described it as a gimmick for Munugode byelections.

“When BJP government at the Centre imposed GST on handloom products, including Khadi handloom, handicrafts, mats and pots from July 1, 2017, TRS government not only defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi but prevented the Congress from protesting against it. In fact, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was at the forefront of celebrating the imposition of GST. So stop enacting the dramas of a 'postcard' and 'online signature' campaigns to mislead the people,” he said while addressing a series of meetings at in Munugode on Tuesday.

MR Uttam Kumar Reddy asked, “Why has the TRS Govt never objected to GST on handlooms since July 2017? How many times, as the Handloom Minister, has KTR sent an official communication to the Centre demanding the roll-back of GST? Why is KCR hesitating to have an official communication with the Centre?" he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress MP said that if the TRS Govt was honest in its demand, the State Government should bear the GST burden on handloom products as a subsidy. He also asked KTR to explain why TRS Govt completely neglected the Primary Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Societies (PHWCS) which play a crucial role in the development of the handloom industry. He said it was the previous Congress Govt that held elections to the 527 PHWCs on February 11, 2013. Despite the completion of their terms three years ago, TRS Govt did not conduct elections. It has been extending its term every six months.