KTR’s personal assistant involved in paper leak: Revanth

March 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Demanding an inquiry by a sitting Judge of the High Court or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s personal assistant, Tirupati, and one of the accused in the case, Rajshekhar Reddy, were friends and hail from neighbouring villages, leading to suspicion about their collaboration.

“How can Mr. Rama Rao come to the conclusion that Praveen and Rajshekhar, the two main accused, were the only culprits and how can he declare the same when the investigation is on,” Mr. Reddy asked at a press conference held at Gandhari mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district on Sunday.

Earlier, he held a day-long dharna at the same place demanding the Minister’s resignation. Mr. Reddy claimed that Tirupati and Rajshekhar are friends hailing from neighbouring villages in Malyala mandal of Jagityal district. “In fact, it was Tirupati who helped Rajshekhar get a job in the Telangana State Technological Services (TSTS) on outsourcing basis and ensured later he lands a job in TSPSC in a key role,” he alleged.

He also claimed that Praveen and Rajshekhar were threatened by the police in Chanchalguda prison not to reveal the names of those at the top. “How can KTR reveal at a press conference that only two people were involved when the accused are not even in police custody? The IT Minister should own up and resign or should be dismissed, so that the investigation is conducted without any pressure, as the future of lakhs of youngsters is involved,” he demanded.

The Congress chief also claimed that about 100 people belonging to Malyal mandal secured more than 100 marks in Group-I preliminary exam, “which is unusual in such a tough exam”.

“TSPSC should reveal the list of candidates who scored more than 100 marks in Group-I prelims,” he said, and also alleged fraud in the 2016 Group-I results. He said that the topper of that exam, Madhuri, came straight from the United States to write the exam and secure the first rank. “Rajnikanth Reddy, a TSPSC employee, secured 4 th rank in that exam. So, a thorough investigation is a must to reveal from which year this question paper leak is going on,” the TPCC president added.

He said the TSPSC has given permission to about 20 of its employees to appear for Group-I and other examinations and the names of these candidates should be put in public domain.