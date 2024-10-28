ADVERTISEMENT

KTR’s explanation unconvincing and escaping: Shabbir Ali on the farmhouse party controversy

Published - October 28, 2024 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader and Advisor to Telangana government (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

Congress senior leader and Advisor to Telangana government (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir said BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s explanation on the controversy over the party at his brother-in-law’s house was unconvincing.

“A responsible leader should address why a guest tested positive for drugs at the party venue and explain how excess foreign liquor was available at the gathering rather than bringing in a political angle to save his kin,” he said at a press conference here.

“Despite evidence of a guest’s positive test for cocaine, KTR has avoided accountability,” he alleged. “In politics, accusations are common, but leaders must clear their names before the public,” he said.

It was not just a liquor party as is being claimed by the BRS, Mr. Shabbir Ali said reminding that there was evidence of organising gambling as well. On the BRS accusing the police of planting liquor bottles, he questioned if such officials could have forced someone to consume cocaine?

He reminded that the BRS government ‘illegally’ arrested Mr. Revanth Reddy in 2020 for flying a drone over KTR’s farmhouse. Mr. Reddy was named the prime accused though he was not present during the drone activity and charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Act. If the farmhouse was leased, why did the police arrest Mr. Revanth Reddy citing the residence belonging to a very important person, he asked.

The former Minister also demanded an investigation into the alleged accumulation of assets by the family of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

