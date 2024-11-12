ADVERTISEMENT

KTR’s Delhi visit to lobby with BJP to save him in Formula-E race case: Congress

Published - November 12, 2024 12:42 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Congress has termed the Delhi visit of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao as an effort to “save his skin” from corruption allegations and get assurance from BJP top leaders for his “safety”.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Chief Whip Adi Srinivas said Mr.Rama Rao went to New Delhi as the Governor’s nod to Anti Corruption Bureau’s request for questioning in the ₹55-crore transfer to Formula-E race was likely to come in a day or two.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Prabhakar claimed that the urgency with which Mr. Rama Rao flew to New Delhi was an indication of his fear. In the name of a complaint to the Union Minister, he was meeting top BJP leaders and lawyers, he alleged.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy, who is in Khammam, said the police were probing how ₹55 crore was diverted to organisations abroad without approval of the Cabinet and the Chief Minister. The Minister said the government has all evidence of the misdeeds in the 10-year rule of BRS and once fully investigated, the BRS leaders will not be spared even if they leave Indian shores.

