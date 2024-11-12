ADVERTISEMENT

KTR’s Delhi visit is just diversion politics: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Published - November 12, 2024 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and called his visit to New Delhi a diversionary tactic to evade probe into the alleged ₹55-crore Formula E ‘scam’. The race was reportedly sanctioned by “oral instructions” during the previous BRS regime.

Stating that they were ready to face an investigation into the allegation over AMRUT 2.0 tenders, he asked if former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is prepared for similar investigations into the Kaleshwaram LIP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that the race expenditures violated FEMA and RBI norms, and accused KTR of converting rupees to dollars for consultancies under questionable circumstances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taking a dig at KTR’s comments on AMRUT 2.0 tenders, he labelled them as “the joke of the century”. The Minister also alleged that the previous BRS government awarded contracts to entities with close ties to BRS leaders, benefiting them through AMRUT-1 tenders and other high-value projects.

He also alleged BRS’ role in the attack on Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, and called it the party’s “deteriorating standards”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US