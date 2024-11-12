 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR’s Delhi visit is just diversion politics: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Published - November 12, 2024 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and called his visit to New Delhi a diversionary tactic to evade probe into the alleged ₹55-crore Formula E ‘scam’. The race was reportedly sanctioned by “oral instructions” during the previous BRS regime.

Stating that they were ready to face an investigation into the allegation over AMRUT 2.0 tenders, he asked if former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is prepared for similar investigations into the Kaleshwaram LIP.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that the race expenditures violated FEMA and RBI norms, and accused KTR of converting rupees to dollars for consultancies under questionable circumstances.

Taking a dig at KTR’s comments on AMRUT 2.0 tenders, he labelled them as “the joke of the century”. The Minister also alleged that the previous BRS government awarded contracts to entities with close ties to BRS leaders, benefiting them through AMRUT-1 tenders and other high-value projects.

He also alleged BRS’ role in the attack on Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, and called it the party’s “deteriorating standards”.

Published - November 12, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.