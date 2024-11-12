KTR’s Delhi visit is just diversion politics: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and called his visit to New Delhi a diversionary tactic to evade probe into the alleged ₹55-crore Formula E ‘scam’. The race was reportedly sanctioned by “oral instructions” during the previous BRS regime.

Stating that they were ready to face an investigation into the allegation over AMRUT 2.0 tenders, he asked if former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is prepared for similar investigations into the Kaleshwaram LIP.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that the race expenditures violated FEMA and RBI norms, and accused KTR of converting rupees to dollars for consultancies under questionable circumstances.

Taking a dig at KTR’s comments on AMRUT 2.0 tenders, he labelled them as “the joke of the century”. The Minister also alleged that the previous BRS government awarded contracts to entities with close ties to BRS leaders, benefiting them through AMRUT-1 tenders and other high-value projects.

He also alleged BRS’ role in the attack on Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, and called it the party’s “deteriorating standards”.