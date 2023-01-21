KTR’s Davos trip brings over ₹21K cr. investment

January 21, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit at Davos led by Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has concluded its trip with fruitful results, crystalising investments worth ₹21,000 crore across sectors in the State. It was the first visit of the Minister to Davos.

Presenting the growth story of Telangana and pitching for investment, Mr. Rama Rao participated in meetings with leaders of top global organisations, attended round tables, spoken at panel discussions and shared his thoughts on a wide array of subjects during the four-day trip. In addition, he also interacted with Indian diaspora in Zurich and highlighted the progress of Telangana to the NRIs in Switzerland.

According to officials accompanying the Minister, Telangana has managed to bag some big-ticket investments at a juncture where the global economy is on the brink of a recession. Telangana delegation was successful in showcasing the State as a global investment destination and gateway to India. The Telangana pavilion has grabbed the attention of several top companies with representatives of several global organisations visiting it.

The Telangana pavilion presented information about State’s geography, investments it attracted during the last eight years and initiatives of the IT and Industries Departments such as T-Hub and T-Works. Videos of various government programmes, policies and projects such as Kaleshwaram played at the pavilion were a special attraction. The pavilion, which was located in the 62 nd building on Promenade Road, the main thoroughfare of Davos, was abuzz with visitors.

Sharing his experience of the visit, Mr. Rama Rao observed that WEF was the right platform to introduce Telangana, a progressive State which has exceptional industrial policy and infrastructure, to the world. He stated that Telangana was strengthening its ties with companies on the WEF platform. “All our meetings at the WEF were highly productive and we were able to attract ₹21,000 crore investments”, the Minister said.

“I believe that all the new investments and meetings regarding prospective investments will yield favourable outcomes”, the Minister said adding that creating employment potential in the State was the driving force.

The big draw of this edition of Davos trip was the WEF coming forward to establish its first Indian centre in Hyderabad. This thematic centre will focus on life sciences and health care. This announcement further consolidates the city’s position as the hub for life sciences and pharmaceuticals, a delegation member said.

The delegation that accompanied the Minister includes Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs) E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Director (Life Sciences) Shakti Nagappan, Director (Automotives) Gopal Krishnan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri and Director (Digital Media) Dileep Konatham.