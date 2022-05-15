KTR’s analogy on architecture and politics

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration and Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president, K.T. Rama. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

May 15, 2022 21:34 IST

Minister terms KCR as architect of Telangana at recent conference

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao narrated an interesting analogy on architecture and politics on Saturday in his inaugural address at the national conference of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA). Mr. Rao said one of his friends, among the architects participating in the conference, had said that there were only two kinds of people in the world – artists and scientists and architecture is where art meets science. However, the Minister said he differed with his friend, saying that there was another category of architects, not literally, as it’s they who build the society in different areas. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is the architect of Telangana, which is on the path of progress having unique ‘architecture’ where biology meets technology and data sciences marry life sciences and where cultural renaissance is on from the day one of getting statehood.

Old habits die hard

That old habits die hard was proved by TRS rebel turned BJP MLA Eatala Rajender at Amit Shah’s public meeting in Tukkuguda.

While making a scathing attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his efforts to suppress the people, Mr. Rajender, who was once a Leftist, used the popular slogan of the Left student unions - Arachetini addupetti suryakantini aapaleru (You can’t stop sunlight with your palm). However, he conveniently got the BJP angle into it saying you can’t stop the BJP from rising in Telangana.

But delivering the popular slogan embedded with Leftist ideology from the saffron platform was quite amusing.

Raising the political heat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments over “corruption at high places” has led to rise in political heat in the State with the leaders of the ruling as well as opposition Congress raising hue and cry over them.

TRS leaders MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita, Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao launched trenchant attack on Mr. Shah posing several questions as to how the Central government meted out injustice to Telangana. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy asserted that claims were aimed at getting publicity and the Centre adopted a casual approach while it came to acting on charges of corruption. The tacit understanding between the two parties – the TRS and the BJP – could be seen from the inaction of the Centre on the charges of corruption against the government.

Political rhetoric apart, the mention of early polls by Mr. Amit Shah has certainly fuelled speculation among the political circles on what would be TRS’ course in the coming days.

(B. Chandrashekhar, R. Ravikanth Reddy and M. Rajeev)