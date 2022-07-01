KTR asks Modi to shelve hate, divisive agenda

BJP leaders urged to learn good governance from Telangana

Working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Developmen K.T. Rama Rao has suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visiting Hyderabad/Telangana for attending their party’s national executive meet on July 2 and 3 to study good administrative practices and implement them in their States.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Friday on the eve of his three-day visit to Hyderabad, he asked the BJP leadership to discuss about development agenda instead of hate and divisive agenda at the national executive meet. Observing that the BJP has hate and narrow-mindedness in its DNA he said it would be too much to expect from the party that it would focus on issues concerning people at the meet.

Good governance

Stating that the double-engine model of BJP governance had only been troubling people, the TRS leaders asked the BJP leaders to “Aao-Dekho-Seekho” (come, see and learn) during their Hyderabad/Telangana visit study the good administrative practices being followed in Telangana and prestigious projects and schemes being implemented in the State, Mr. Rama Rao asked the BJP leaders try to implement the good practices of Telangana in their States.

Mr. Rama Rao said Telangana was providing the BJP leaders with an opportunity to change their practice of politics and people-oriented policy making with irrigation-infrastructure-innovation-inclusiveness and spreading inclusive development model.

He also explained in his letter the discrimination and injustices done to Telangana by the BJP government at the Centre in the matter of keeping promises made in the Bifurcation Act, during the 2014 election and in the devolution of funds. Stating that Hyderabad was known for hosting its guests, Mr. Rama Rao suggested the BJP leaders to taste the ‘dum biryani’ and ‘irani chai’ of Hyderabad during their stay.