KTR writes to Centre for reinstating ITIR in Hyderabad

Project sanctioned in 2010 never took off

Minister for Information Technology and Industry K. Taraka Rama Rao has urged the Centre to reinstate the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project sanctioned in 2010 for Hyderabad, which never took off despite repeated requests and correspondence.

In a letter to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Thursday, he reminded that as per the requirement of the project guidelines 49,000 acres of land in three clusters (both brownfield and greenfield) were identified in Hyderabad where new IT companies and IT space developers could be encouraged to set up their development centres.

The scheme had a provision for the Government of India to pitch in with gap funding for the required trunk infrastructure from its existing schemes. Accordingly, a shelf of five projects with a total outlay of ₹ 3275 crore were identified for the Hyderabad ITIR. The Government of India accorded its approval to the proposals submitted, and also agreed to support the infrastructure proposals in two phases — 2 projects in phase I with an outlay of ₹ 165 crore and the remaining three projects in phase II with an outlay of ₹ 3110 crore.

Moreover, the entire project was also given a definite timeline, with the expected date of completion of phase 1 projects by 2018 and the remaining projects within 20 years thereafter. Regarding the first two projects approved in phase 1, the State government and Government of India were engaged in correspondence with the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport for sanctioning additional budgets to take up these two projects. However, none of the Union Ministries responded favourably to these proposals and the two projects remained non-starters, he said.

Mr. Taraka Rama Rao said both Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and he had written several letters and submitted memorandums about ITIR project to the Union government during the past six years. However, there was no response whatsoever from the Union government on this important initiative.

Despite this Telangana, due to its own efforts, was able to double the value of IT exports from Hyderabad from ₹ 57,258 crore in 2013-14 to ₹ 1,28,807 crore in 2019-20. “This translates into a cumulative growth rate of 110%, which is much higher than the national average. In the same period, our IT sector employment also grew from 3,25,000 to 5,82,126,” he added.

The Minister also reminded that projects such as ITIR also provide a huge boost to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives such as Make in India and also Atmanirbhar Bharat. “The youth of Telangana will benefit immensely from the employment opportunities that will be created due to ITIR,” said the Minister expressing hope that the Government of India will respond in the right earnest.