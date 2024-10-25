KTR worried over going to jail: Govt. Whip Adi Srinivas

Government Whip Adi Srinivas claimed that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was worried about going to jail in the corruption charges and his repeated challenge to the government to send him to jail indicates his fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement here, he said KTR was living in fear that all the corruption during the 10-year rule of the BRS would soon come out and he was mentally preparing himself to go to prison. “The fear of jail is haunting KTR and he was trying to project himself as a saviour.”

Mr. Srinivas was responding to KTR’s repeated assertion that he was ready to go to jail for the poor and farmers if the government does any injustice to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Whip also took objection to the ‘indecent’ language being used by KTR while referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and said the calibre and quality of the Congress and its strength was evident in the last two elections when the BRS was decimated.

Questioning KTR’s reference to defected BRS MLAs as ‘prostitutes’, he asked what should KTR and his father K. Chandrashekhar be called for the defection of 60 MLAs and MLCs during their rule. The only contribution of the BRS was to destroy democracy and kill the institutions in the last 10 years. “Shouldn’t the BRS leaders be attacked with stones like KTR is now demanding,” he asked.

Mr. Srinivas asked KTR to explain his dual nature of questioning the defections now while admitting them when he was in the ruling. He said KTR would soon realise what was the capacity of Mr. Revanth Reddy since he had dared him to take action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.