KTR wishes team led by CM to the US, South Korea

Published - August 04, 2024 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao wished all the best to the contingent of the Telangana Government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that went to the US and South Korea for 10 days to attract investments.

Taking to a social media platform, Mr. Rama Rao wished the best to the Chief Minister and Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu accompanying the former, along with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and some others.

“I am pleased to see that the relationships we’ve nurtured over the years, along with our relentless persistence, continue to attract significant new investments from marquee companies. The numerous announcements about the expansion of existing establishments are a testament to the success of Telangana’s policies and initiatives”, KTR said.

Under the leadership of KCR (then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao), Telangana has consistently prioritised creating a favourable ecosystem for economic growth. We have pioneered several innovative policies such as TS-iPASS and invested significantly in both physical and social infrastructure, he added.

Over the last decade, the efforts have resulted in attracting investments exceeding ₹4 lakh crore and creating over 24 lakh private sector jobs across various sectors. “Politics aside, for me and our BRS party, it will always be Telangana First. I sincerely hope the incumbent government can continue bringing in tangible investments and build upon the strong foundation we have established”, the BRS leader said.

