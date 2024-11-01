KTR welcomes Kharge’s statement on guarantees, says Cong. owes apology to TG people

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has said that the Congress owes an apology to the four-crore people of Telangana for ‘betraying’ them on its pre-poll promises, including the six guarantees.

Reacting to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that he had given an advice to the Congress leadership in Maharashtra not to give guarantees beyond the State’s Budget, Mr. Rama Rao said on Friday that the Congress leaders had understood the reality at least now, after winning Assembly elections in three States by making promises left, right and centre in the name of guarantees.

He wanted to ask Mr. Kharge whether he or his party leaders in Karnataka were not aware of the State’s Budget while making five guarantees there, or when the party had given six guarantees in Telangana. He alleged that the Congress party had made promises and given guarantees only with an eye on coming to power.

The indiscriminate promises of the Congress had derailed the progress of Telangana’s economy, which was moving on a fast-track till the party had taken over the reigns. The BRS leader, however, welcomed the Congress leader’s statement, at least after the party’s failure to keep its promises in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

At an official event in Karnataka, Mr. Kharge said on Thursday that the Congress leaders of Maharashtra were planning to emulate their Karnataka counterparts in making promises in the name of guarantees but he had cautioned them not to give 5-6-10 or 20 guarantees but promise whatever was possible within the purview of the budget or else it would lead a State to the bankruptcy.

