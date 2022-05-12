KTR warns Bandi of legal action

TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has warned BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that he would be constrained to take legal action for his allegations linking the deaths of Intermediate students to him.

In a tweet, the Minister said the allegations were ludicrous, baseless and irresponsible. “If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in the public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric,” he said in the tweet.

The Minister was peeved at the allegations levelled by Mr. Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the combined Mahabubnagar district that due to the negligence of the State government and the mistakes of a company allegedly close to KTR, 27 Intermediate students committed suicide. The BJP State chief also said the Chief Minister was silent and had failed to respond despite students’ deaths.