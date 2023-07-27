KTR wants T-SAT to expand its operations and asks OU to promote startup culture

July 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Information Technology (IT) Minister K.T. Rama Rao advised the T-SAT Network to create online mock tests for candidates appearing for competitive exams and suggested a question bank of 50,000 questions catering to the needs of all competitive tests.

He asked T-SAT CEO R. Shailesh Reddy to utilise the service of professors and experts for this and promised support for the initiative. He was speaking at the sixth anniversary of the T-SAT Network on Thursday.

Recalling how the T-SAT network was brought into the prime band of the cable network after the formation of Telangana, he said the original Mana TV reach was limited but now the channels run by T-SAT reached 90 lakh homes. There were nearly 40 lakh registered users on T-SAT platforms, he said. He also suggested that T-SAT be extended beyond Telangana and consider providing educational content to Telugu-speaking students worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the presence of the Minister, an MoU was signed between the Society for Telangana State Network and Osmania University. The Minister appealed to the Osmania University administration to focus on promoting entrepreneurial skills among students. He said a famed university with lakhs of students could incubate just 16 startups. The startup culture should be promoted in the university, he said. OU Vice Chancellor D. Ravinder, Registrar P. Laxminarayana, OSD to VC B. Reddiya Naik and Nodal Officer (TSAT – OU) P. Naveen Kumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.