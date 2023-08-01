KTR wants party ranks to take Cabinet decisions into people

August 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K. T. Rama Rao has asked the party leaders and workers to spread the progressive decisions taken by the State government widely as they are aimed at bringing a positive change in the lives of many sections.

In a teleconference held with party leaders on Tuesday, Mr. Rama Rao said the government decisions such as regularisation of village revenue assistants (VRAs), merger of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in government, expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and others were pioneering decisions taken in the best interests of employees and people living in and around the State Capital.

During the teleconference, the working president of the party asked the MPs, MLAs, MLCs, general secretaries and district presidents of the party to take the decisions deeply and widely into people, particularly into the sections concerned. He said it was the responsibility of the party leaders and cadre to draw people’s attention to the pioneering decisions as no other government in the past had taken such far-reaching decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said regularising the services of over 21,000 VRAs was the compassionate gesture of the State government as also the merger of TSRTC with government to recognise about 43,400 employees as government staff. He asked the party leaders to organise celebrations with RTC employees at bus depots and told MLAs and Constituency in-charges to hold “meet and greet” programmes with VRAs’ families and RTC employees’ families at their convenience over the next 2-3 days.

The government decision to frame a policy for orphan children and take up their responsibility was an evidence of its compassionate approach in the governance.

Metro Rail expansion

Asking the party ranks to widely publicise the decision to expand Hyderabad Metro Rail from its existing 70 km length to 415 km, he suggested them to hold celebrations in constituencies through which the metro line expansion would pass through. People need to be informed that the decision would strengthen public transportation in tune with expansion of the City and that it would aid rapid development of surrounding areas.

Further, Mr. Rama Rao wanted the party ranks to inform people about sanction of ₹500 crore for immediate relief work to people affected by heavy rains. He also suggested the party leaders to hold press conferences in district centres so that people were well-informed about the new initiatives of the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.