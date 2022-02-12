Telangana

KTR visits HMDA office

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has advised HMDA officials to devise plans with a vision for future.

During his first ever visit to the HMDA office in Ameerpet, he conducted a review meeting with officials and said that the urban development authority is extended by seven more districts in its purview and hence, it will play a crucial role in development.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar explained the HMDA’s plan of action to the Minister, who also met the Engineering, Planning, and Urban Forestry officials and conducted review of their respective sections.


