TelanganaWARANGAL URBAN DISTRICT 16 June 2020 21:00 IST
KTR visit to Warangal cancelled
Updated: 16 June 2020 21:00 IST
Visit put off due to hike in number of COVID-19 cases
The scheduled visit of IT and Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday has been cancelled in view of fast spread of coronavirus. The Minister was scheduled participate in a series of development works during his day-long tour to Warangal city. The ruling party leaders and district administration have been toiling for about fortnight to make the Minister’s visit a grand success.
Government chief whip D. Vinay Bhaskar announcing the cancellation of the Minister’s visit, described it as unfortunate.
