KTR urges UAE diplomat to help 5 Telanganites serving jail term in Dubai get pardon

March 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has requested the UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali to grant pardon to five natives of Telangana undergoing imprisonment in Dubai in a case related to the death of a Nepali citizen under the laws of Dubai/UAE.

Mr. Rama Rao made the request during a meeting with the UAE Ambassador at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office, here on Monday. Giving the details, he explained that S. Mallesh, S. Ravi, N. Venkat, D. Laxman and S. Hanumanthu were undergoing imprisonment in Dubai in case related to the death of Dilprasad Roy of Nepal there in 2005.

However, the family of the victim had agreed to accept a compensation of ₹15 lakh from the five persons proved guilty under the UAW laws (Sharia) and he had personally met the victim’s family in Nepal in 2013, the Minister informed the Ambassador. As per Diyah (blood money) provision in Sharia, guilty in criminal cases (murder, harming physically and damaging property by mistake) could be provided pardon by taking mutually agreed compensation amount from the guilty.

Mr. Rama Rao further explained to the UAE Ambassador that the victim’s family had given all necessary documents to the Dubai Government in 2013 itself and he had also made personal requests with the Indian Embassy in UAE and UAE Embassy in India several times. But, the UAE court had rejected their pardon petition and now the only chance the five persons have was the King of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum granting pardon to them.

The Telangana Minister further appealed to the UAE Ambassador that their Embassy could cross-check the details explained to him with the Indian and Nepalese Embassies in UAE. He requested the Ambassador to take the case eligible for pardon to the notice of the King for positive decision on humanitarian grounds and help the five persons reunite with their families back home in India (Telangana).

The UAE Ambassador mentioned the start-up eco-system evolving in Hyderabad and complimented the infrastructure changes taking place here to make the city vie with international cities. Mr. Rama Rao explained to the Ambassador about the investment opportunities in Telangana in the industrial sector and the hassle-free policies of the State government. He requested the Ambassador to introduce the UAE venture capitalists to T-Hub.

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, B. Suman and A. Jeevan Reddy, officials from the UAE Embassy were present at the meeting.