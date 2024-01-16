GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR urges State to help Sircilla textile industry overcome crisis

He said that the government should take up new schemes to strengthen the sector stating that it has huge potential.

January 16, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao

Working president of the Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has requested the Congress Government to continue the interventions initiated by the BRS Government to prevent the textile industry in the State, particularly the powerloom sector, from slipping into a deep crisis.

He added that the government should take up new schemes to strengthen the sector stating that it has huge potential.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that the textile industry had made large progress in the last 10 years but the reports in the media on the closure of the textile park at Sircilla were causing concern. The expertise of powerloom workers there had helped the industry grow and expand. The previous BRS government had extended several subsidies for strengthening of the industry.

Taking to social media, he said: “The home grown talented power loom weavers of Siricilla have seen great growth and expansion since the formation of Telangana and with the active support of State Government. My request to the Congress Government is to continue and strengthen the sector more as it has the potential to grow and compete with Tirupur cluster in Tamil Nadu”.

He stated that the reports appearing in media were setting in distress yet again and it would be disastrous for the sector.

According to reports, the textile park at Sircilla was shut down following the unit managements suspending their operations due to lack of demand for the produce, lack of remunerative price, demand by workers for increase in their wages, increasing burden of power tariff, lack of proper marketing facility, piling up of huge stocks of the various types of fabric made and increase in the prices of raw material such as yarn.

