KTR urges people to follow ‘once bitten, twice shy’ norm

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao cautioned people of the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency not to get deceived by ‘bade bhai’ (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and ‘chote bhai’ (Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy) one more time, as it would cost the interests of Telangana and its people very dearly.

Speaking during roadshows at Addagutta, Sanathnagar and Nampally, in support of party candidate T. Padmarao Goud, on Friday, he said the two had made tall promises to people but had failed to keep them. The discrimination against Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, was so glaring that when there were floods in city, the Centre had failed to send funds despite tall promises, but in case of Gujarat, Mr. Modi had extended ₹1,000 crore assistance immediately.

Sitting Secunderabad MP and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy too, had made a large number of promises but had failed to get anything from the Centre even to his constituency, lest the State. The policies of the Centre had made the living costly to the poor with spiralling prices over the last 10 years. At the same time, the Centre had written off ₹14 lakh crore borrowed by corporates as bad debts.

Similarly, the Congress had come to power in the State after making over 400 promises, including six guarantees, but except for free RTC bus travel for women, the CM had failed to fulfil any other promise. People are slowly realising that they were deceived by both the Congress and BJP and waiting for an opportunity to teach them a lesson.

Thanking the City electorate for giving majority Assembly seats to BRS including all the seven in Secunderabad PC limits Mr. Rama Rao requested the people to ensure a big win to Mr. Padmarao Goud in Secunderabad so that he could be their voice in Parliament unlike Mr. Kishan Reddy who, he said, had failed to raise any issue of his constituents.

The BRS working president urged people to give 10-12 Lok Sabha seats in BRS so that they could fight for the interests of Telangana in Parliament as both the BJP and Congress would compromise on the State’s needs as they had been doing it all through.

Mr. Padmarao Goud, who is also the sitting MLA from Secunderabad, Sanathnagar MLA T. Srinivas Yadav, and several GHMC corporators of the party participated in the roadshows.

