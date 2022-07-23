Telangana

KTR urges party ranks to ‘gift a smile’ to people on his birthday

K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 23, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 11:20 IST

TRS working president and Minister for IT K. T. Rama Rao has announced that he would not be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, in the wake of floods and rain affecting normal life and causing difficulties to people.

He has also asked the party ranks and his followers not to hold any celebrations and instead help people in difficulties in the measure they wish under “gift a smile” programme. He also appealed to the party leaders not to organise celebrations and participate in programmes to provide relief to flood/rain affected people.

Fall and rest

Meanwhile, Mr. Rama Rao stated through a social media post on Saturday evening that he slipped and fell at his official residence in the afternoon which tore his ankle ligament. On visiting the Yashoda Hospital, he was advised three weeks rest by doctors.

In another post earlier in the day, Mr. Rama Rao said: “in the wake of incessant rains and floods in Telangana, I’ve decided to stay away from my birthday celebrations. A sincere appeal to TRS party leaders, cadre and well wishers: Instead of celebrations, please dedicate your time and resources to help people under the gift a smile initiative”.

