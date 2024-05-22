GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR urges Graduates’ Constituency voters to make right choice in bypoll

Published - May 22, 2024 04:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Rama Rao

K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the unemployed youth and employees who comprise the electorate of Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council to defeat the Congress party that spoke in one voice till winning the Assembly elections and in another voice after that.

Speaking at the party’s preparatory meetings held at Nalgonda, Nagarjunasagar and Miryalguda as part of the campaign for Graduates’ Constituency by-election, Mr. Rama Rao explained how the Congress party had spoken on its promises before Assembly elecitons and how it was changing its talk now. He cited the example of ₹500 per quintal bonus to paddy promised in the manifesto and how the State government had announced to extend it only to fine varieties of paddy.

Telangana govt. to offer ₹500 per quintal bonus to farmers from next season

He stated that the Congress party had promised to implement ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa of ₹15,000 per acre to farmers and tenants, ₹12,000 to farmworkers, ₹2,500 monthly assistance to women and others within 100 days of coming to power and it how the government had failed to implement any of them. Announcing a job calender to fill 2 lakh jobs within a year including a mega DSC (district selection committee) for recruitment of all teacher post vacancies was also forgotten.

The BRS leaders said only the voices that would question the government about its promises was the need of the hour and to make it implement them. He also appealed to the educated youth and employees to choose between a highly educated individual who entered politics with an objective to serve the society and a blackmailer who was specialising in using filthy language from the day break and who had 54 cases against him and spent 74 days in jail.

Urging the electorate of Graduates’ Constituency to give their first preference vote to A. Rakesh Reddy of BRS, Mr. Rama Rao said the Council needs representatives who fight for the interests of unemployed youth and employees and Telangana’s interests.

