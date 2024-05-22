GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KTR urges graduate voters to support ‘farmer’s child’ in MLC election 

Published - May 22, 2024 06:27 pm IST - WARANGAL 

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Rama Rao 

K.T. Rama Rao  | Photo Credit:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed that his party had suffered defeat in the Assembly polls as they had failed to communicate BRS regime’s success in providing two lakh government jobs and increasing the salaries of government employees to the public. 

“We failed to convey our accomplishments. This has led to alienation among the youth and government employees,” he said at a meeting held at Narsampet in Warangal district on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed at winning the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC byelection. 

Speaking at the meeting, KTR stressed the humble background of Rakesh Reddy, highlighting his rise from an ordinary farmer’s family to being a gold medallist at BITS Pilani. He criticised the Congress candidate Teenmar Mallanna, dubbing him a blackmailer.  He urged the graduate voters to support him, emphasising that good and educated people will be motivated to join politics if encouraged.

Mr. Rao said that Rakesh Reddy’s victory would symbolise the triumph of every farmer’s child. He also addressed the meetings in Warangal East and Warangal West Assembly constituencies. Speaking at these meetings, he continued criticising the Congress for its alleged failures and unfulfilled promises. He expressed concern over five-hour power outage at MGM Hospital, questioning its impact on newborns and ICU patients, and attributing such issues to Congress governance. “This is the change Congress is showing if my people vote for change,” he remarked. 

KTR also accused the Congress government of failing to provide government jobs despite promises. “Revanth Reddy claims 30,000 jobs were given, but there hasn’t been a single notification,” he said, urging educated individuals to question the government rather than being deceived again. 

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.