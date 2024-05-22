KTR urges graduate voters to support ‘farmer’s child’ in MLC election 

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed that his party had suffered defeat in the Assembly polls as they had failed to communicate BRS regime’s success in providing two lakh government jobs and increasing the salaries of government employees to the public.

“We failed to convey our accomplishments. This has led to alienation among the youth and government employees,” he said at a meeting held at Narsampet in Warangal district on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed at winning the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC byelection.

Speaking at the meeting, KTR stressed the humble background of Rakesh Reddy, highlighting his rise from an ordinary farmer’s family to being a gold medallist at BITS Pilani. He criticised the Congress candidate Teenmar Mallanna, dubbing him a blackmailer. He urged the graduate voters to support him, emphasising that good and educated people will be motivated to join politics if encouraged.

Mr. Rao said that Rakesh Reddy’s victory would symbolise the triumph of every farmer’s child. He also addressed the meetings in Warangal East and Warangal West Assembly constituencies. Speaking at these meetings, he continued criticising the Congress for its alleged failures and unfulfilled promises. He expressed concern over five-hour power outage at MGM Hospital, questioning its impact on newborns and ICU patients, and attributing such issues to Congress governance. “This is the change Congress is showing if my people vote for change,” he remarked.

KTR also accused the Congress government of failing to provide government jobs despite promises. “Revanth Reddy claims 30,000 jobs were given, but there hasn’t been a single notification,” he said, urging educated individuals to question the government rather than being deceived again.