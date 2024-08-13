KTR urges govt. to take steps to prevent death of students in residential schools, hostels

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has announced constitution of a committee led by former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar who served as the Secretary of the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society to study the death of students in welfare hostels.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao has urged the State government not to view the issue from a political angle but take steps to prevent such deaths. He visited the family of Anirudh, who died of snakebite at Peddapur residential school recently, at Racharla Boppapur in Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday, and consoled the bereaved family.

Speaking later, he said the incidents such as Anirudh’s death were painful and about 36 students studying in residential schools and welfare hostels had died during the last eight months due to different reasons such as food poisoning, suspicious reasons and snakebites. Another 500 students were hospitalised due to food poisoning.

The previous BRS government had established over 1,000 residential schools and some of them were also upgraded as junior and degree colleges so that the students become capable of competing in the competitive world. Keeping aside politics, it was the responsibility of the government to help the families of the 36 students who died in residential schools, he asserted.

The committee led by Mr. Praveen Kumar would visit about 20 residential schools over the next one week and prepare its report with suggestions. The report would then be forwarded to the government for necessary action. Mr. Rama Rao suggested the district collectors and other higher authorities make surprise visits to the schools to check the quality of food being served to students as also cleanliness on the school/ hostel premises.