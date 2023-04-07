KTR urges Centre to conduct CRPF job test in all official languages

April 07, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao requested the Centre to revise the CRPF recruitment notification to allow written test in all major Indian official languages recognised in the Constitution.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, he objected to the notification issued by the Centre in which it was stated that the aspirants could take the written test only in English and Hindi stating that it would be a major disadvantage to the candidates of non-Hindi-speaking areas including Telugu.

Stating that conduct of the recruitment test only in English and Hindi would reflect serious discrimination, Mr. Rama Rao pointed out that it would render grave injustice to those who did not study either in English or Hindi medium. He suggested that instead of conducting several tests, a common eligibility test could be conducted in all 12 official languages through National Recruitment Agency as decided in the past.

However, such a decision was not being implemented fully and the condition of conducting the CRPF recruitment test only in English and Hindi would extend the discrimination of people of non-Hindi speaking areas. He mentioned that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too had addressed a letter to the Centre on November 18, 2020 for conducting recruitment tests in all official languages.