KTR urges BRS cadre to strengthen the party and expose Congress’ failures

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) urged the party cadre to expose the “false promises” of the Congress government and focus on strengthening the party. He emphasised the importance of winning the potential by-election in Station Ghanpur and announced that party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had already declared T. Rajaiah as the party nominee. He also outlined plans to appoint committees to hold the Congress government accountable and mount pressure on it to fulfil its promises.

Addressing a meeting with party leaders at the BRS district office here on Wednesday, KTR criticised the Revanth Reddy government, alleging that it had failed to deliver on its promises. He noted that the BRS was undergoing a transitional period after losing power following 10 years in government, having achieved statehood. Mr. Rao said, “Let the garbage go. Let us build our party well. The role we are playing now is new for us. Many in the State are looking towards us, and at this time, we need to focus on strengthening the party to remain strong for 100 more years.”

Reflecting on the party’s historical journey, KTR noted that the party had grown from a movement for statehood into a political force over the last 24 years. He expressed surprise at the defeat of prominent leader Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar from the Warangal West Assembly constituency, attributing it to the party’s failure to communicate its achievements effectively. “We did not convey what we achieved, but the ruling party leaders are taking credit for what they didn’t do,” KTR observed.

KTR also stated that Revanth Reddy had unexpectedly risen to the position of Chief Minister despite lacking administrative experience. The former minister further criticised the Congress for corruption and mismanagement, alleging that the government had engaged in land scams and misappropriated public funds. He also accused the Chief Minister’s family of looting the State. Finding fault with the government for demolishing the houses of the poor by HYDRAA in Hyderabad, he said that the demolitions would also happen in Warangal soon, and added that they would fight for the cause of the poor.