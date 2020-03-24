KTR tweets asking police to spare essential service personnel

After reports of police high-handedness on people involved in the essential services including doctors, journalists, medical staff and going for duties or returning home after their work, Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao appealed to Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to ensure that they were not stopped on the roads.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mr. Taraka Rama Rao said he had received several complaints about police denying the movement of people involved in the essential services and he had requested both the Home Minister and the DGP to issue clear instructions on their movements. These are testing times and everyone should cooperate, he said.

The Minister who spoke to IT department officials as well said companies should come forward to use their CSR funds for mitigating the problems being faced by people hit hard due to the curtailed functioning of the IT sector. He wanted the telecom operators and Internet Service Providers to enhance the bandwidth since there is going to be huge pressure on it with people staying at home and using Internet more than ever.