KTR to visit Khammam, Sattupalli on April 2

A string of development works to be launched

Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao will visit Khammam and Sattupalli towns on April 2 to launch a string of development works across an array of sectors to give a fillip to IT, development of civic and road infrastructure in the two urban local bodies (ULBs).

The IT Minister, along with Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, will arrive here in a helicopter at 10 am on Friday morning and head for the IT hub where he will lay the foundation stone for the second phase (IT Tower-II), according to officials.

The IT Tower-II will be constructed with a built-up space of 55,000 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹36 crore. It has been designed keeping in view the additional demand for built-up space at the existing IT hub, which is fully occupied with the offices of various IT/ITES companies, sources said.

Mr Rao will lay foundation stones for CC roads and BT roads in various divisions of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) and a four-lane road from Sri Sri Circle to Venkatayapalem.

He will then drive down to Tekulapalli in Khammam urban mandal, where he will inaugurate 1000 double bedroom houses and formally launch 45,000 household water tap connections as well as daily water supply in KMC limits.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate the TSRTC new bus stand constructed on a sprawling seven-acre land at NSP camp and address a public meeting.

He will then inaugurate the renovated Vaikunta Dhamam at Kalvavoddu area.

Mr Rao, who is also TRS working president, will visit the party district office on Friday afternoon. He is likely to review the party's preparations for the coming civic polls to the KMC. The term of the elected body of the ULB already expired on March 14 this year. The civic body is presently under the Special Officer’s rule.

Later in the day, Mr Rao will head for Sattupalli town where he will inaugurate the new municipal office building and also address a public meeting, before winding up his six-hour tour of the district.