ADVERTISEMENT

KTR to sign file on 2BHK house allotment norms

April 29, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The new Secretariat building has good news for those waiting for allotment of double-bedroom houses constructed in the city with Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao deciding to sign (clear) first file on the guidelines for allotment of houses, immediately after occupying his chambers on Sunday.

Mr. Rama Rao has been allotted chambers on the third floor of the new building and his office would start functioning from the new premises on Sunday. The guidelines on allotment of double-bedroom houses to be signed by the Minister would be pertaining to houses constructed in the GHMC area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US