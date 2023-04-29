HamberMenu
KTR to sign file on 2BHK house allotment norms

April 29, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The new Secretariat building has good news for those waiting for allotment of double-bedroom houses constructed in the city with Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao deciding to sign (clear) first file on the guidelines for allotment of houses, immediately after occupying his chambers on Sunday.

Mr. Rama Rao has been allotted chambers on the third floor of the new building and his office would start functioning from the new premises on Sunday. The guidelines on allotment of double-bedroom houses to be signed by the Minister would be pertaining to houses constructed in the GHMC area.

