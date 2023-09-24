KTR to showcase Telangana’s farm sector success story at Borlaug dialogue in US

September 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - hyderabad

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to share his views as a speaker on Telangana’s exceptional success story in the agriculture sector at the “2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue” to be held at Des Moines, Iowa, USA, from October 24 to 26.

More than 1,200 offline guests and thousands of virtual participants from around the world are expected to take part in the dialogue to elevate food and agricultural solutions that could increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all.

President of the World Food Prize Foundation Terry E. Branstad said in the invitation that “your perspective and voice will add unmatchable value to the Borlaug Dialogue. It will be an honour to feature you at the dialogue as we gather dynamic paradigm shifters who improve global food systems and alleviate global food insecurity”, according to a press release.

In response, the Minister expressed happiness over receiving the invitation and said that it would be a great platform for showcasing the exceptional success story of Telangana’s agriculture sector under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Along with Mr. Rama Rao, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has also been invited to speak at the event.

Following the 2022 emphasis on feeding a fragile world amidst food system shocks, the stage is set for a future-focused dialogue centred around nourishment, regeneration, innovation, resilience, empowerment and mobilisation, it is said in the invitation sent to the two Ministers.

The 2023 theme, “Harnessing Change”, is both an acknowledgment of previous successes and a call to action inspired by the legacy of Dr. Norman E. Borlaug.

The World Food Prize Foundation has honoured those who harness change and positively shape the future of global food and agriculture, including World Food Prize Laureates, Borlaug Field Award recipients and others.

Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, also known as the “Borlaug Dialogue”, brings together individuals from more than 65 countries to address the cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition. Global leaders, experts, and educators, will join the dialogue to discuss transformative solutions to achieve a sustainable, equitable and nourishing food system.