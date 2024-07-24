KTR to offer financial aid to families of 13 weavers who killed themselves

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has decided to financially support the families of 13 weavers who died by suicide in the State. He said he would offer financial assistance for their children’s education and future needs.

Mr. Rama Rao, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with children at the State Home in Hyderabad, distributed laptops to 100 students. He said the laptops would be useful for the students’ higher education. This was part of the annual ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative, which he started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year since, Mr. Rama Rao has been engaging in various service activities as part of the programme. Over the past five years, he provided over 100 ambulance vehicles and tablets to 6,000 students for competitive exams, as well as three-wheeler scooters to 1,400 differently abled individuals. He said that he wanted to give laptops to the State Home students last year but could not do so owing to the elections.

The former Minister for IT said he believed that everything, except birth and death, are uncertain. As such, engaging in activities that bring satisfaction to the heart gives him the most happiness, he said. His wife Shailima, son Himanshu and daughter Riyanshi joined him in this event.

