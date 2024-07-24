GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR to offer financial aid to families of 13 weavers who killed themselves

Distributes laptops to 100 students on his birthday on Wednesday

Published - July 24, 2024 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao celebrating his birthday at the State Home in Hyderabad on Wednesday; he distributed laptops to 100 students.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao celebrating his birthday at the State Home in Hyderabad on Wednesday; he distributed laptops to 100 students.

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has decided to financially support the families of 13 weavers who died by suicide in the State. He said he would offer financial assistance for their children’s education and future needs.

Mr. Rama Rao, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with children at the State Home in Hyderabad, distributed laptops to 100 students. He said the laptops would be useful for the students’ higher education. This was part of the annual ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative, which he started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year since, Mr. Rama Rao has been engaging in various service activities as part of the programme. Over the past five years, he provided over 100 ambulance vehicles and tablets to 6,000 students for competitive exams, as well as three-wheeler scooters to 1,400 differently abled individuals. He said that he wanted to give laptops to the State Home students last year but could not do so owing to the elections.

The former Minister for IT said he believed that everything, except birth and death, are uncertain. As such, engaging in activities that bring satisfaction to the heart gives him the most happiness, he said. His wife Shailima, son Himanshu and daughter Riyanshi joined him in this event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.