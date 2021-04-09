KTR to lay stones for works at Warangal on Ugadi eve

Officials told to ensure success of visit of Minister

Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will participate in a spree of welfare and developmental programmes in Warangal on April 12.

The Minister is slated to lay foundation stones for various developmental works and attend other functions during his visit. Ministers E. Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod held a review meeting with senior officials for arrangements that should be made in connection with Mr. Rama Rao’s visit.

The participants discussed about the decisions taken at a recent meeting convened by Mr. Rama Rao regarding the developmental activities in Warangal. Major among the decisions was supply of daily drinking water to all households in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits and other important areas from Ugadi, the Telugu new year day.

The officials concerned informed that steps had been taken to provide 95,000 new water supply connections to households in line with the decision. The Ministers wanted the officials to focus on slum areas besides taking steps to cover all households under the scheme. The government had spent ₹ 1,000 crore in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits under Mission Bhagiratha scheme while several works had been launched for planned development of internal roads, sewerage systems, parks and other amenities.

The Ministers said Mr. Rama Rao would participate in inauguration of double bedroom houses, distribution of pattas to poor, laying of foundation stones for storm water drains and other works. Collector Pamela Satpathi was asked to make arrangements accordingly. Several programmes starting from Rampur and covering Warangal East and West constituencies had been lined up for April 12 and officials concerned were directed to prepare a route map for smooth and successful conduct of the events.