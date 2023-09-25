HamberMenu
KTR to lay foundation stone for five bridges today

As per studies conducted, the bridges across the Esa and Musi will ease core-city traffic woes

September 25, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister K.T. Rama Rao will participate in the foundation-stone laying of all five bridges from the same location at Uppal Bhagayath. 

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao will participate in the foundation-laying ceremony for building five bridges across rivers Esa and Musi on Monday.

Bridges as the go-to solution to ease traffic congestion in the core city limits, as per conducted studies, will be constructed across the river, from Narsingi to Gowrelli, on a stretch of 55 km.

According to an official release, a study has been conducted for requirement of the additional bridges keeping in view the traffic projections and new developments.

The four-laned bridges to be taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will come up at Manchirevula, HMDA Layout Uppal Bhagayath and Pratap Singaram on Musi, and two bridges at Budvel IT Park on the Esa.

The project already got an administrative sanction of ₹168 crore and tenders have been invited on single engineering-procurement-construction mode for IBM value of ₹139 crore.

It is stated that the completion time for construction of the bridges is 15 months.

Mr. Rao along with senior leaders and officials will participate in the foundation-stone laying of all the five bridges from the same location at Uppal Bhagayath.

