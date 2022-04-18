KTR to launch Bahadurpura flyover today

One more component of SRDP being implemented by GHMC

Flyover at Bahadurpura, one more component of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) being implemented by the GHMC as part of the State government’s vision for signal-free traffic flow, will be thrown open for vehicles on Tuesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao will launch the completed flyover as part of his city tour, a press note informed on Monday.

The structure will resolve the traffic issues faced by commuters to and from Shamshabad, it said. Further, it facilitates signal-free traffic flow from Aramghar to Uppal.

Road has been widened on both sides of the flyover to facilitate unhampered vehicle movement, and measures have been taken for beautification of the area by constructing a vertical garden.

Cost for construction of the six-lane grade separator, along with property acquisition and utility shifting, amounted to ₹108 crore.

Already, 30 of the total 47 works taken up as part of SRDP Phase-I have been completed, which include 13 flyovers and seven underpasses, the note said. Efforts are on to complete the remaining structures by the year end.

Mr. Rama Rao will also lay foundation for a number of other works in Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency, including a musical fountain in Miralam tank, renovation of Mahbub Chowk, revamping and rejuvenation of Miralam Mandi, and development of Sardar Mahal, apart from others, the note said.