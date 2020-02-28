KTR to kick off slew of amenities on March 1

A slew of developmental works, including new amenities, sports and recreational facilities, are slated to be inaugurated during Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s scheduled visit to the town on March 1.

Mr. Rama Rao’s itinerary includes inauguration of a basketball indoor stadium at Pavilion Grounds, a mini tank bund abutting the existing tank bund around Lakaram lake, a new park and a night shelter in the town on Sunday.

He will inaugurate 240 two-bedroom houses (2BHK) at YSR Colony under Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits and also several 2BHK houses at Raghunadhapalem in Khammam Assembly constituency.

Various other developmental programmes are lined up for his half-day whirlwind tour of the town, sources added.

Mr. Rao will leave for Yellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the afternoon the same day and address a public meeting in the coal town.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday evening, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the Municipal Administration Minister’s scheduled visit to the town on Sunday would provide an impetus to the ongoing Pattana Pragathi programme. “It will boost our collective endeavour to improve civic amenities and sanitation, develop civic infrastructure besides transforming Khammam into a model city,” he added.