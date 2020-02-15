KTR to inaugurate IT tower on Feb 18

Ahead of the February 18 inauguration of the Karimngar IT Tower by Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao, the Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge (TASK) organised a two-day mega job mela for recruitment of candidates for the companies that would operate out of the IT Tower.

The mega job mela was conducted at Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences here on Saturday. Nine companies selected 170 candidates till Saturday evening and the recruitment drive is expected to recruit more by the time it concludes on Sunday evening. Around 5,000 candidates from Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet, Nizamabad and Hyderabad participated in the mela.

The offer letters would be issued to the selected candidates during the inauguration of IT tower in Karimnagar town on February 18 by Minister for IT K Taraka Rama Rao. TASK leaders P. Ravi and Sudhakar participated in the recruitment process with the support of JITS chairman J Sagar Rao, principals G Laxminarayana Rao and PK Vaishali, Dean SVS Krishnam Raju, training and placement officers Vishwa Prakash Babu and Srinivas.