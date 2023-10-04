KTR throws the ball into BJP court on joining NDA, says ex-BJP state chief Laxman sent feelers

October 04, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the continuing war of words a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao had wished to join the NDA, which Mr. Rao had rejected, BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao maintained that the party has never allied with any one during polls ever since Telangana was formed despite requests.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Rama Rao said: “In 2018, Biggest Jhoota Party through its State President Dr K Laxman sent feelers to ally with BRS. Could the offer have been made without the approval of his Delhi bosses?”.

He embedded the video of Dr. Laxman making the offer and claimed that the BRS had rejected the offer outright very next minute the it was made. “The political tourists with selective amnesia who are fabricating stories should know this,” he said.

Also Read: Will PM Modi’s claim of KCR wishing to join NDA kill chatter of BJP-BRS nexus?

He said the simple common-sense question that would arise is why should BRS ally with a party which didn’t even get deposits in 105-assembly segments? Why does BRS need support of BJP in GHMC elections when we had the strength to form on our own? “We are fighters not Cheaters,” he added.

Mr. Modi’s remark at a public meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday triggered sharp political reactions from the BJP, BRS and the Congress as well.

The BRS leadership was quick to hit back at the BJP with Mr. Rama Rao saying that Prime Minister lowered the stature of his position by speaking outright lies. “A PM-level leader displaying such blatant dishonesty is utterly disgraceful and condemnable,” he said. ”We are not bitten by a mad dog, to lose our mind and join NDA,” said KTR.

The BJP leaders, however, stuck to the PM’s statement, claiming that what Mr. Modi had alleged is cent per cent right.

The Congress, which has been accusing the BRS-BJP of having an unholy nexus, remarked that the true colours of the bonding had been revealed by none other than the Prime Minister.

