KTR threatens to sack corrupt staff in ULBs

TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, K.T. Rama Rao has sent a stern message to the employees found indulging in corruption or dereliction of duty saying the government will not hesitate to dismiss outright rather than just suspending them.

Stating that the biggest challenge ahead of him as Minister was to enforce the new Municipal Act that gives the government liberty to punish officials, he said the government is serious about it to ensure people get best services.

At an interaction with media here ahead of the polls to Urban Local Bodies scheduled on January 22, the Minister said the new Act also allows the transfer of municipal officials across the State. It will unseat the corrupt and also reward the officers putting in their best. It also applies to the elected representatives of the ULBs.

Exuding confidence that TRS will win lion’s share of wards in the ULB polls, he said the government has done extremely well in all spheres to garner people’s support. He said every town is connected with the bulk supply line under Mission Bhagiratha and 90 mini tank bunds were developed.

Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) will be completed by March-end in major towns, and this is the first such facility in municipalities in India, he said. Government sanctioned ₹ 50 crore for this. Apart from budgetary allocation, ₹ 2,500 crore was sanctioned for the ULBs, he said.

Moreover, all the ULBs were being sanctioned ₹ 216 crore per month, while the government is already releasing ₹339 crore for panchayats changing the face of villages. ULBs too will see a marked difference.

KTR claimed that there were no takers for B forms of the BJP and Congress in 700 and 400 plus wards respectively. “TRS is the only party which has been able to field candidates in every single division,” he said.

Unable to face the TRS, both the national parties now have come to a tacit understanding to defeat the TRS in several municipalities. They ensured transfer of votes to stronger candidates among them in Parliament elections and want to replicate the same here, he alleged.