KTR terms Telangana CM Revanth inefficient in handling water crisis

March 07, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao termed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as inefficient in addressing the water problems in Telangana when the State received 14% excess rainfall in 2023-24.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Mr. Rama Rao cited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures and said that the State received 14% excess rainfall for the year 2023-24 but the Chief Minister claimed a drought-like situation prevailed with shortage of rainfall.

The Minister said in the post, “Congress came to power on the power of lies and falsehood. But now it is trying to cover up its failures with misleading statements. Farmers are realising the inefficiency of the Congress Government within three months of it coming to power.”

Mr. Rama Rao was reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement that Telangana was facing drought-like conditions due to the deficient rainfall. During the launch of Rythu Nestham video conference facility for farmers on Wednesday, the CM said the State is facing drought conditions at present. With less rains since last one year, water levels in the reservoirs came down significantly and several areas are facing water shortage as a result.