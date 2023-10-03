KTR terms Modi’s claim of BRS wish to join NDA as ‘white lies’

October 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) neither had any inclination nor they were bitten by any mad dog to join the NDA as it was a sinking ship and several parties such as JDU, SAD, Shiv Sena and TDP had already deserted it, said BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao, slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming so on Tuesday.

On the proposal of Chef Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for joining NDA after the GHMC elections, as claimed by the Prime Minister at Nizamabad, Mr. Rama Rao said: “The meeting had taken place between two gentlemen and Mr. Modi has given his version or the fabricated one today, but the other person (KCR) is indisposed and sick.” When his (PM’s) educational qualifications themselves are dubious, the genuineness of his remarks is suspect, he added.

On one hand, the PM was claiming that “we wanted to join NDA but he did not allow us” and on the other he was alleging that BRS funded the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections. “He was planning to create confusion among people of Telangana but they were intelligent and could not fooled. He can be a good story teller and a good scriptwriter for movies. He could even win an Oscar,” Mr.Rama Rao said mockingly.

“If at all we were funding the Congress in Karnataka, what were his IT teams doing,” Mr. Rama Rao sought to know. Terming the Prime Minister most inconsistent, he said KCR was a fighter who “won’t work with cheats”.

On the talk of kings, princes and dynasties by the Prime Minister, the Telangana minister said Mr. Modi had selective amnesia, and whoever is on his side is termed sane and all others insane. He asked the Prime Minister whether he was not aware of who Mehbooba Mufti, Sukhbir Singh Badal, N. Lokesh and Uddhav Thackeray were when they were with NDA.

“If at all our party wishes to change its Legislature Party leader, it won’t require the nod from Mr.Modi as legislators will decide it,” he said reacting to the Prime Minister’s remark that KCR wanted to hand over power to his son [Mr.Rama Rao].

He also mentioned about the cases being dropped against Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, C.M. Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary, Ajit Pawar and others after joining BJP. The PM’s talk clearly indicated his frustration, he added.