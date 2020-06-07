KTR terms it a vilification campaign

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the case filed against him by the Congress in the National Green Tribunal (NBT) is a deliberate personal vilification campaign against him.

In a tweet, the Minister said that the campaign against him was based on utter false statements. “It remains a fact that I don’t own the property as clarified by me earlier. I will seek appropriate legal remedies by exposing falsehood of allegations,” the Minister said in the tweet.

Mr. Rama Rao responded after the Telangana Congress leaders demanded his resignation to ensure a fair inquiry as per the NGT order.