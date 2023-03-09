KTR terms ED summons to Kavitha ‘Modi summons’, says she’ll face probe

March 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has termed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to party MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case “Modi summons” as part of the BJP Government’s ploy to harass opposition parties.

“Unlike them (BJP leaders), we will face the ED examination and have total faith in the country’s judicial system. We will not only fight the case legally but also also politically by explaining to people the BJP’s ‘jumla or hamla’ policy to target the opposition parties by using enforcement and investigating agencies as tools to threaten, harass and demoralise the political opponents also to eradicate democracy in the country”, he said addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Party MLC Ms. Kavitha would face the probe, Mr. Rama Rao said adding that she would not be the last one to face such cases foisted by the “dishonest” agencies at the behest of the BJP Government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that the ED or IT or CBI raids were carried out on Ministers G. Kamalakar, C. Malla Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy and T. Srinivas Yadav, MPs N. Nageswara Rao, V. Ravichandra, B. Parthasarathi Reddy and M. Srinivas Reddy, legislators L. Ramana, M. Kishan Reddy and P. Rohith Reddy already.

At the same time, BJP leaders like B.L. Santosh deputed “godmen” to poach BRS MLAs in Telangana to destabilise the Government or even topple it if possible. “He went into hiding and secured no-arrest orders from court instead of facing the probe in case he had no involvement in the poaching case”, he said and reiterated that BRS was not weak to face cases and fight them out legally and politically unlike BJP.

Alleging that corporate bigwig Gautam Adani was the ‘benami’ of Prime Minister Modi, the BRS working president said it was not said by by an individual but the Sri Lankan Government itself. Recently, the island nation’s Foreign Minister had also gone on record stating that Adani Group’s investments in Sri Lanka were G2G deal. “A ₹6,000-crore project was given to the Adani Group with the recommendation of Mr. Modi. It’s a G2G – Gautam2Gotabaya – deal mediated by Mr. Modi”, Mr. Rama Rao said.

The modus operandi was helping Adani get contracts and in turn the group funding BJP in the form of bonds or other means to help win elections directly or indirectly by buying MLAs and toppling democratically elected governments of opposition parties. BJP had already toppled nine democratically elected governments since 2014, he pointed out.

Turning to liquor policy case, he said if the Delhi liquor policy was made to help somebody why was it not applied in the matter of handing over of six airports to Adani Group by changing the policy to have only two ports by a group and after the issue was red-flagged by Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog. He also accused the BJP Government at the Centre of changing policy to help Adani Group by making purchase of imported coal mandatory by power plants, although it was opposed by its own Government in Uttar Pradesh, besides Telangana and others.

He explained that ED had filed 5,422 cases since Mr. Modi took the reins of the country but the conviction was only in 23 cases. Cases booked included 23 on Congress, 19 on TMC, 11 NCP1 and six each DMK and BJD, five each RJD, BSP and SP, three each AAP, YSRCP and INLD and two CPI(M) 2 and now BRS was added to the list.

The BRS leader sought to know why no case was booked on Adani even after the seizure of 3,000 kg (₹21,000 crore worth) heroin and ₹300 crore worth cocaine in Mundra port owned by the group.