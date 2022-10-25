KTR terms Centre’s rozgar mela as attempt to deceive youth one more time

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: file

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a new drama in the name of ‘ rozgar mela’ (employment drive) ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections to deceive the youth one more time.

In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Mr. Rama Rao said Mr. Modi, who he said was popularly known as NaMo, had proved again that he would deceive people after taking them into confidence ( namminchi mosamchesevaadu – NaMo). He sought to know what about Mr. Modi’s promise of filling two crore jobs every year and during the last eight years he should have given 16 crore jobs.

It had become a practice to Mr. Modi to announce such schemes before every election and deceive people, the TRS leader said and suggested Mr. Modi to stop such publicity stunts and instead focus on addressing the rising unemployment problem. He sought to know whether the BJP government at the Centre would publish a white paper on posts filled during the last eight years.

Coming to Telangana, he said the State government had filled 2.24 lakh posts – 1.91 lakh already filled and recruitment process in progress for another 91,000 pots – and created another 16.5 lakh jobs in the private sector. At this rate the number of jobs to be given by the Centre would be huge, he felt. Stating that the Centre had not filled even 50,000 posts a year and not it was promising 10 lakh jobs in the name of rozgar mela, Mr. Rama Rao said it was a cruel joke being played on the unemployed youth.

The TRS leader said the unemployed youth were keenly observing the enactment of giving appointment letters to 75,000 youth as part of rozgar mela now, ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. He stated that over two lakh Central Government employees were retiring every year and not even 50,000 posts were being filled.

As if that was not enough, more than 2.5 lakh were rendered jobless with the sale of public sector undertakings. Besides, the spree of PSU sale was also denying 50% jobs meant for reserved communities forever. Mr. Rama Rao explained that the Centre had filled only 7 lakh posts during the 2014-22 period and the number of vacancies was still over 16 lakh. In such a backdrop, giving employment letters to 75,000 youth would be nothing but an attempt to deceive people, he said.

He sought to know why the Centre was not issuing a job calender to fill all vacancies in the 38 Central government departments.